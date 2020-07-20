Charleston County deputies searching for 16-year-old not seen since Saturday

CHARLESTON COUNT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old who has not been seen since Saturday.

Deputies say Jolie Faith Behling was seen on Dogwood Road around 7:15 p.m. getting into a red convertible Mustang with a white top and unknown license plate tag.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was being driven by 19-year-old Kerrington Morris. They were going to Folly Beach.

Behling is described as 5’03”, 108 lbs with red hair and green eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts when she was last seen getting into the vehicle.