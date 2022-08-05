CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered.

Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston.

Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, driving a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license tag VAF745.

“No foul play is suspected, but Spinks is considered endangered,” CCSO said.

Spinks is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say they believe she is in Richland or Lexington County, and she indicated that she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If you see her, CCSO asks you to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200, or your local law enforcement.