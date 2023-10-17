CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for an individual who ran from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted a traffic stop on an individual, but the driver fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase came to an end at Bees Ferry Road and Blue Water Way; however, officials said the driver ran from his vehicle.

A search is underway for the suspect — the individual was described as a Black male wearing black attire. Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.