Charleston County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

Samuel (14), Dewey (48)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a missing 14-year-old

According to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Samuel Strang is believed to be with his biological father, Dewet Strang Jr., which is in violation of a South Carolina Family Court order which granted custody to the boy’s mother.

14-year-old Strang is listed as missing and there is a warrant for the father for custodial interference. Deputies believe Strang left willingly.

The juvenile is described as 5’10”, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. The father is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

