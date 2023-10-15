CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

David Christopher Hendricks was last seen Oct. 7 near the intersection of Hwy 17 and Steed Creek Road.

Authorities said Hendricks was supposed to be picked up at Lake Moultrie in Bonneau following a three-day hike on the Palmetto Trail, but he never arrived.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo pants and white Nike shoes.

Deputies say Hendricks suffers from mental health issues and currently does not have his medication.

Anyone with information on Hendricks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.