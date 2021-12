NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of turkeys will be given away to local families in need ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with ‘Motivate’ and local attorneys to distribute 400 turkeys to hungry families Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies will hand out the turkeys outside Cricket Wireless on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The giveaway will continue until the last turkey is handed out.