Charleston County deputy fired, charged in fatal crash on Old Towne Road last month

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated following a fatal crash that happened on Old Towne Road in May.

The collision happened near North Hillside Drive just before 6:00 a.m. on May 21st.

Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said the driver of a 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries after colliding with a Charleston County deputy.

The deputy was traveling northbound when the driver of the SUV, who was traveling southbound, attempted to make a left turn onto North Hillside Drive and the two vehicles collided.

Officials say the driver was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment and later died.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later said the conclusion of an internal investigation revealed Deputy Jason Barry was found in violation of department policies and terminated from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Barry has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since September 2019. He was arrested and charged with reckless homicide by the SC Highway Patrol for the collision.