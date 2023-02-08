CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway not far from EB Ellington Elementary School around 6:30 a.m.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Andrew Knapp, told News 2 that the truck driver was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury; however, the deputy was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating that crash according to protocol for crashes that involve law enforcement.