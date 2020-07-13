Injured Charleston County deputy is recovering despite “incredible amount of pain”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy who was seriously injured in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge earlier this month continues his recovery.

Deputy Mike Costanzo was assisting a stalled driver at the top of the Don Holt Bridge on July 1st when a driver pulling a trailer slammed into both the deputy’s cruiser and a tow truck.

The impact sent the tow truck driver over the edge of the bridge and into the water below. His body was recovered days later. Deputy Costanzo was seriously injured in the crash, including significant trauma to his head. He also suffered multiple broken bones.

Despite being in an incredible amount of pain, Deputy Costanzo continues to improve, according to family members.

They said he’s had two surgeries, one for a shattered femur and another to repair a crushed ankle. He also suffered a broken arm, clavicle, and back.

“The most difficult obstacle in front of Mike is going to be recovering from his brain injury,” said family members in a statement on Monday. “His nursing team at MUSC is stretched thin but giving him the best possible care considering their resources.”

Family members say his daughter, Sara, is constantly at his bedside encouraging him to push through the pain.

“All of your prayers, thoughts, and support have been a blessing to our family and Mike during this extremely difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we couldn’t have done it without you.”