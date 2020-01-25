Charleston County deputy wins Deputy of the Year award

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy received an award last night.

Master Deputy Brian Moniz was awarded Deputy of the Year from the Knights of Columbus Rev. Ronald A. Anderson Council.

Master Deputy Moniz came across a pregnant mother with a flat tire on I-26 and did more than just put on the spare tire.

He took to her to Gerald’s Tires, bought her a brand new tire and installed it to her car to help get the woman and her family off the interstate.

Another time, when a homeless couldn’t find anywhere to go after being released for the detention center, Moniz bought him a train ticket back to his home state of New York.

Co-workers and supervisors always praise him for his special level of kindness and compassion that he has for the citizens in Charleston County.