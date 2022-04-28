CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission is crafting a 10-year comprehensive plan to ensure all parks and facilities are inclusive and cater to the needs of the community.

The 2033: Parks and Recreation for ALL (PARFA) plan “will develop implementation strategies for making our parks, facilities, and recreational programming more resilient, relevant, accessible, connected, and equitable as our county grows and changes,” according to Charleston County Parks Executive Director, David Bennett.

Citizens are encouraged to participate surveys and workshops, which will identify priorities, needs, and ideas to be realized over the next decade.

In May, Charleston County will mail out 4,000 surveys to randomly-selected residents asking them “about their level of satisfaction and priorities for a wide range of park and recreation services.” Residents who are not randomly selected will be able to fill out surveys online or at workshops.

A series of six workshops will be held throughout Charleston County between June 27 and July 1.

The county is also planning to get the public involved through additional “targeted community-scale workshops; pop-up-style information stations; and focus group meetings with community advocacy groups, existing and potential public and non-profit partners, park and recreation-oriented businesses, mobility and accessibility advocacy groups, and cultural and natural resource agencies and organizations.”

