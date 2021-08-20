Charleston County Dispatch: How to text 911

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch is reminding the public that people can text 911.

“If there’s an emergency and you can’t make a voice call to 911, you can text us or use the online form at 911helpme.com to get help,” the agency said.

Sending a text to 911 is just like sending any other text — go to messages, select ‘create new message,’ and enter 911 as the recipient.

Then, send the location and nature of the emergency.

A reply message will be sent, so silence the phone if necessary.

The feature is not available everywhere, but Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch wants the public to know that it is available here.