CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is urging residents not to fall victim to scammers who are posing as the organization.

A screenshot of the scam appears to show a t-shirt with Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center’s logo on the back for sale on the website trenshirtgift.xyz.

Officials said that the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center does not sell anything. People are urged not to click the link or purchase the t-shirt.

Multiple people reported receiving the link to the website via text message. Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center is working to trace the numbers that sent the messages and determine who is behind the scam.