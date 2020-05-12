Charleston County drops lawsuit against Folly Beach over access restrictions

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County announced it will drop its lawsuit against Folly Beach over access restrictions.

Last week, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey sent a letter to Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and members of city council threatening legal action if the city did not remove its restrictions to the island after Governor Henry McMaster lifted the state’s restrictions on beaches.

The county levied several complaints against Folly Beach, including the financial assistance and services that the city receives from the county, like the approximately $1.5 million for beach preservation and re-nourishment.

Summey said the restrictions imposed by the city “will likely have a negative impact on the economy, general welfare, equal protection, and civil liberties of the residents of the County; and therefore, the ordinance it adopted on May 4, 2020, likely exceeds its municipal emergency ordinance authority.”

If Folly Beach did not lift its restrictions, Charleston County said they would file the lawsuit on Monday. However, News 2 learned the county was moving forward with its lawsuit on Friday, May 8th.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said he didn’t even know the lawsuit had been filed until learning about it from News 2.

Mayor Goodwin said he was very disappointed in the decision and said he had been working with Charleston County Council and sent them a plan regarding restrictions the same day the lawsuit was filed.

According to Goodwin, the Folly Beach City Council was set to meet on Monday to discuss the plan. He was under the impression that the plan would be enough to hold off legal action and give him time to meet with his council.

The lawsuit was filed around 2:00 p.m.

Charleston County’s Public Information Officer Shawn Smetana on Tuesday said the county was dropping the lawsuit after the city of Folly Beach announced it was ending access restrictions on May 15.

“I am encouraged by the actions of the Folly Beach City Council easing, and ultimately lifting, travel restrictions into the City by this Friday,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey. “Therefore, Charleston County will no longer pursue its legal action related to travel restrictions and looks forward to working cooperatively with Mayor Goodwin and his staff to protect the citizenry of Folly Beach and Charleston County.”