Charleston County Emergency Management director placed on unpaid leave following arrest Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno has been placed on unpaid leave after learning about his arrest on Thursday.

Records from the Charleston County Detention Center show Patno’s charges are kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.

Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten said Patno was placed on unpaid leave while the county investigates details surrounding his arrest.

“I have the utmost confidence that law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office will handle this professionally and appropriately,” said Tuten.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts 📲 Sign up for News 2’s breaking news email

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.