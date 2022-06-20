CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An application window for Charleston County residents who need some help with their rent and utility bills will soon close.

Charleston County Community Development said it will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications on Tuesday, June 21.

According to the county, a majority of funds through the program must be obligated by September 30th for the county to be in compliance with federal guidelines. Therefore, they said closing the application process will help them focus on those who have already applied for assistance.

Applications for those who qualify for assistance will be accepted through June 21, 2022 and can be found at https://charlestoncounty.org/erap/index.php.

“Charleston County will also accept applications for court-ordered eviction cases as long as funds are available,” county leaders said. “Renters can call 843-202-6974 to find out how to apply if they have an eviction order from Charleston County Magistrates Court.”

Charleston County residents who still need help can access Charleston County Community Development’s Resource Directory at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/community-development/files/ResourceDirectory.pdf, or call 843-202-6960 to have one mailed.

Since the program launch in April 2021, Charleston County has helped 3,617 tenants, 715 landlords, and has obligated more than $28 million in rent and utility assistance.