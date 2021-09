CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Charleston Police are investigating after a porch pirate was caught on camera striking not once, but twice within a few minutes in one downtown Charleston neighborhood.

"What we have on camera is the thief pulled up to the house, had a list in his hand, walked up, gathered everything up on the porch. Took him two trips, but it was broad daylight, two o'clock in the afternoon," said Robert Dozier, whose packages were taken off his front porch.