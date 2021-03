CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of Charleston County EMS on Saturday won first place in the South Carolina EMS Symposium in Myrtle Beach.

Brandon Darby and Michael Bisnett represented the agency against four other teams. The challenge was to treat a patient “with complicated life-threatening conditions.”

Charleston County EMS Director, David Abrams, said that the “award is well-deserved,” noting that both men “have devoted their careers to advancing EMS and pre-hospital care.”