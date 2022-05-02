CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is encouraging its citizens to prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Researchers at Colorado State University are forecasting another busy season and said it could rival the level of activity seen in 2021.

While Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coats said the last two hurricane seasons have been relatively quiet for Charleston County, he fears that can cause citizens to become complacent.

“Our department has been busy preparing for the upcoming hurricane season for several months,” said Coats. “We ask that our residents follow our example by making sure that their families are prepared for a potential storm.”

Staff members with the county’s emergency management team will offer free hurricane preparedness classes at three area library branches this week.

• May 3 at 6 p.m. – St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

• May 4 at 2 p.m. – Otranto Road Library

• May 7 at 10 a.m. – Wando Mt. Pleasant Library

“We’ve also seen a lot of new people moving to the area, many who have never experienced a hurricane before. Now is the time to build your emergency kit and make your family plans so that you’re prepared if a storm threatens our coast,” Coats said.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE NOW

• Check flood insurance and know your insurance policy.

• Strengthen your home.

• Develop an emergency communications plan.

• Build your emergency kit.

• Know your zone and evacuation route.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1st and runs through the end of November.

To find more ways to prepare and to review hurricane evacuation routes, please click here.