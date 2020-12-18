Charleston County encourages residents encouraged to go green, announces holiday schedule.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees and go green this holiday season.
Live Christmas trees can be recycled as long as all decorations are removed. Greenery can be recycled as well.
Residents in some municipalities can put their Christmas trees on the curb for pickup, and the trees will be taken to the McGill Bees Ferry Compost Facility for composting.
In areas without curbside pickup, residents can take their trees to a convenience center.
Paper giftwrapping and cardboard boxes can be recycled as well.
The holiday schedule is as follows:
- Environmental Management Department:
- Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, December 24, Friday, December 25 and Monday, December 28 in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen on Tuesday, December 29.
- Administrative offices will be closed on Friday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
- Bees Ferry Landfill
- The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, December 24. The landfill will be closed on Friday, December 25.
- The landfill will resume normal hours on Saturday, December 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The landfill will be closed on Friday, January 1.
- The landfill will resume normal hours on Saturday, January 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Staffed Convenience Centers
- Staffed convenience centers will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25, except the Bees Ferry Convenience Center, which will be open on Thursday, December 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will be closed on Friday, December 25.
- Staffed convenience centers will resume normal hours on Saturday, December 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the Signal Point Road Convenience Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staffed convenience centers will be closed on Friday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.
- All staffed convenience centers will resume normal hours on Saturday, January 2.
- Curbside Pickup
- Curbside pickup will NOT be impacted by the holidays. Please place your bin at the curb on your normally scheduled pickup day.