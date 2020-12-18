Charleston County encourages residents encouraged to go green, announces holiday schedule.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees and go green this holiday season.

Live Christmas trees can be recycled as long as all decorations are removed. Greenery can be recycled as well.

Residents in some municipalities can put their Christmas trees on the curb for pickup, and the trees will be taken to the McGill Bees Ferry Compost Facility for composting.

In areas without curbside pickup, residents can take their trees to a convenience center.

Paper giftwrapping and cardboard boxes can be recycled as well.

The holiday schedule is as follows: