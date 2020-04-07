Charleston County encourages residents to sign up for ‘Smart911’ to assist first responders during pandemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center says members of the community should sign up for the national Smart911 registration service to enable coronavirus awareness for first responders.

The county continues to prepare for and respond to the spread of the coronavirus and Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch is ‘strongly encouraging’ the community to sign up for the Smart911 national safety profile registry.

Officials with the county said the service allows individuals and families to provide critical medical information to 9-1-1 and first responders.

“This is a great tool for citizens to improve the safety of our first responders as COVID-19 continues to spread,” said Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Director Jim Lake. “By signing up for Smart911, individuals can help first responders get the key information they need about every person who may need assistance, not only during this outbreak, but during any emergency.”

Additionally, the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center will launch a campaign, “Take Control, Let Us Know,” to empower the community to take action and provide accurate health information to assist 911, first responders and emergency management to a person’s risk level for COVID-19.

Individuals can create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App.

When a patient calls 9-1-1, their Smart911 Safety Profile is automatically displayed, and public safety agencies can send emergency response teams to the right location with enhanced medical data.

Individuals can additionally self-identify if they are under quarantine, and whether it is self-imposed or directed by a health professional as well as if they are well, ill with COVID-19, or recovered from the virus.