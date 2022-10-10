CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is making composting more accessible by expanding their existing program with additional drop-off sites.

Composting is defined by the county as “the natural process of recycling organic matter, such as food scraps, into a valuable soil additive.”

The process helps reduce greenhouse gasses emitted by landfills and provides an alternative to chemical fertilizers.

In Charleston, over 30,000 tons of food scraps are thrown away each year, accounting for about 25% of collected waste.

Over 900 households in the county participate in the composting program, which has diverted over 30 tons of food since January of 2022. However, residents said that more drop-off sites were needed to encourage more participation.

In addition to the three existing sites, the program has added two more sites on Folly Beach and in West Ashley.

Residents can now drop compost off at any of these sites, which will be taken to the Bee’s Ferry Compost Facility:

Ackerman Park (55 Sycamore Avenue in West Ashley)

Corrine Jones Park (36 Marlow Drive Downtown)

Medway Park (Medway Road on James Island)

Folly Beach Community Center (55 Center Street on Folly Beach)

Bees Ferry Convenience Center (1344 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley)

Click here to sign up for the compost program.