Charleston County, Fetter Health Care hosting rural COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On February 25, Charleston County and Fetter Health Care Network will host a vaccine clinic at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic is part of the ongoing effort to bring vaccinations to members of rural communities.

Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible 1a individuals, including:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Healthcare worker (required verification: employee badge, picture of professional license, personalized letter from employer)
  • Parent of medically fragile child (required verification: signed attestation form from provider of child)  
  • Critical essential worker (defined by DHEC) guidelines: COVID-19 Vaccine | SCDHEC

Patients can fill out forms on site and should bring a photo ID and insurance card or social security card.

On the day of the clinic, the library and book drop will be closed to the public.

