Charleston County, Fetter Healthcare hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Healthcare Network on Wednesday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at New Bethlehem Baptist Church, at 1945 Liberia Road on Wadmalaw Island.

Vaccines will be distributed to eligible patients on a first-come, first-served basis between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine include those age 65 or older, healthcare workers, parents of medically fragile children, and critical essential workers.

Healthcare workers should bring and employee ID badge, picture of professional license, or a personalized letter from their employer. Parents of medically fragile children must bring a signed attestation form from the child’s healthcare provider, and must fill out this form.

Patients with health insurance should bring their cards; those without health insurance should bring social security cards.