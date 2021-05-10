Charleston County, Fetter hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Health Care have two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone 18 years and older.

The first clinic will be on May 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Johns Island County Park.

The second clinic will be on May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Fire Department.

In June, follow-up clinics will be held to administer second shots to anyone that received first shots at either of the May clinics.

The first will be on June 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Johns Island County Park.

The second will be on June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Fire Department.

Patients should bring a photo ID and an insurance card or social security card.