Charleston County, Fetter hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Health Care have two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone 18 years and older.
The first clinic will be on May 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Johns Island County Park.
The second clinic will be on May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Fire Department.
In June, follow-up clinics will be held to administer second shots to anyone that received first shots at either of the May clinics.
The first will be on June 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Johns Island County Park.
The second will be on June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Fire Department.
Patients should bring a photo ID and an insurance card or social security card.