CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Youth Internship Program.

The six-week program is designed to help teenagers and young adults develop workplace readiness skills and gain experience in Charleston County Government operations.

The internship runs from July 17 to July 29 and interns earn $13.50 per hour, working typically 20 hours a week for a maximum of 120 total hours.

In order to qualify for the internship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of application submission

Be currently enrolled in high school or college

Be a Charleston County resident

File a completed application and provide parental conset if applicable

In addition, Charleston County requires that all employees, including interns, be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be approved for a medical exemption.

The application deadline is April 29.

Paper applications will not be accepted. Applicants without access to a computer can use the computers in the Charleston County Human Resources Department in North Charleston.

To apply, click here: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/syip/application.php.