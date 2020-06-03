Charleston County Government contractor tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Charleston County Government officials were notified that “a contractor working at the Public Services Building tested positive for COVID-19.”

Officials said that the individual does not interact with employees or the public frequently.

The emergency following emergency response plan was activated:

  1. The individual’s work area was cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor
  2. All employees known to come in contact with this individual were notified and have been asked to quarantine if necessary
  3. Charleston County continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to employees and touch point cleaning at Charleston County public access buildings.

