Charleston County Government contractor tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Charleston County Government officials were notified that “a contractor working at the Public Services Building tested positive for COVID-19.”
Officials said that the individual does not interact with employees or the public frequently.
The emergency following emergency response plan was activated:
- The individual’s work area was cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor
- All employees known to come in contact with this individual were notified and have been asked to quarantine if necessary
- Charleston County continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to employees and touch point cleaning at Charleston County public access buildings.