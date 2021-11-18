Charleston County Government reports 99% compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government on Thursday reported that 99% of employees have complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

All employees were required to be fully vaccinated or request a medical or religious exemption by November 7.

Just under two weeks later, the agency says that the mandate has been successful.

Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten said that only six out of 1,333 employees under his administration failed to comply.

The widespread compliance with the mandate “is about responsibility and respect for… fellow employees, and for those we serve on a day-to-day basis,” according to Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor.