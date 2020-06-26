Charleston County government requires face masks inside county buildings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is now requiring citizens and employees to wear a face covering while visiting county buildings.

The requirement goes into effect on Monday, June 29th and is in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission”

Employees are required to wear a face covering when entering the building, moving through common areas, or when within six feet of others.

County officials say citizens are encouraged to conduce business virtually when possible.