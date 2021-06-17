Charleston City, County Governments to close in observance of Juneteenth

Amya Watson, 11, prints “Black Power,” on a poster celebrating Juneteenth during the “Black Joy as Resistance! Juneteenth Celebration” in the historic Farish Street business district in downtown Jackson, Miss., Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government offices on Thursday announced that they will be closing at noon on Friday, June 18, in observance of the country’s newest federal holiday.

President Biden signed a bill Thursday officially designating June 19, “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday.

Charleston County Administrator, Bill Tuten, said that since the declaration came so late Thursday afternoon, Charleston County “decided to keep… offices open in the morning so residents would be able to pay taxes and conduct other necessary County business.”

The City of Charleston will remain open on Friday, instead giving employees Monday off.

City of Charleston Spokesperson Jack O’Toole issued the following statement: