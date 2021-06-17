Charleston City, County Governments to close in observance of Juneteenth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government offices on Thursday announced that they will be closing at noon on Friday, June 18, in observance of the country’s newest federal holiday.
President Biden signed a bill Thursday officially designating June 19, “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday.
Charleston County Administrator, Bill Tuten, said that since the declaration came so late Thursday afternoon, Charleston County “decided to keep… offices open in the morning so residents would be able to pay taxes and conduct other necessary County business.”
The City of Charleston will remain open on Friday, instead giving employees Monday off.
City of Charleston Spokesperson Jack O’Toole issued the following statement:
“Juneteenth, June 19th, is an important new holiday for Charleston and for America, whereas tomorrow, June 18th, is a solemn day for the citizens of Charleston, as we remember the sacrifices of the Charleston Nine. We’re honored as a city to be able to properly memorialize both of these significant dates for our firefighters, our employees and our citizens.”