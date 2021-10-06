Charleston County halting new applications for emergency rental assistance program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County announced Wednesday it will suspend new applications for emergency rental assistance this week.

The county received $12.4 million in federal funding to be put towards the implementation of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) back in April. The program was meant to “help stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to the county’s most vulnerable renters” impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments are made directly to landlords, property management agencies, or utility providers for rent and utilities accrued after March 13, 2020.

With more than 10,000 applications in the system right now, Charleston County officials say they need to ensure there are enough funds available for pending applications before accepting additional ones.

“If there is still funding available after processing applications, Community Development will re-open the application,” the county said.

Charleston County’s Community Development Department will process applications submitted through October 7, 2021, and follow up with applicants who still need to submit information. Application suspension will be halted beginning October 8th.

Charleston County has provided $11.6 million in rental and utility aid to over 1,600 households and helped over 450 landlords since the beginning of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in April 2021.