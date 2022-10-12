The court on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction blocking the ban. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is hosting free estate planning workshops online and in-person through the first week of November.

Charleston County Probate Judge Irv Condon will host the workshops, which will guide people through the process of estate administration and planning.

In-person workshops will take place October 13 and October 20 at the main Charleston County Public Library branch (68 Calhoun Street) at 6:00 p.m.

Click here to register for the in-person meetings.

Zoom meetings will take place October 17 at 6:00 p.m., October 31 at 10:00 a.m., and November 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Contact Jamie Robinson at jrobinson@charlestoncounty.org or 843-958-5036 to get a zoom link.