CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is hosting a series of free probate and estate planning workshops.

The workshops will be taught by Charleston County Probate Judge Irvin Condon and will be held virtually.

They are intended to assist families that have recently lost loved ones and are going through the probate process, but are open to anyone interested in probate or estate planning.

Workshops will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the following days:

Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022

To attend, email or call Jamie Robinson at jrobinson@charlestoncounty.org or

(843)666-4701.

Those who cannot attend the live workshops can watch a recorded version at this link.