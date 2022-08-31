CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Residents are invited to learn about Charleston County’s greenhouse gas emissions during a meeting with the county Sustainability Coordinator.

Charleston County Sustainability Coordinator Arielle Gerstein will present and explain findings from the first Greenhouse Gas Inventory.

The report “provides greenhouse gas emissions data for the entire County, County government, and separate data about municipalities within the County.”

Greenhouse gasses are naturally occurring gasses that trap solar radiation in the earth’s atmosphere. Data indicates that human activities increase the concentration of greenhouse gasses, which contributes to global warming.

The county hopes to use the inventory “as a starting point for planning and implementing actions to reduce these emissions.”

The meeting will take place via at the College of Charleston Robert Scott Small Room 235 Auditorium (175 Calhoun Street) or via Zoom on September 1 at 7:00 p.m.

For those unable to make the September 1 meeting, a Zoom meeting will be held September 14 at 12:00 p.m.

