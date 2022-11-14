CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Community Development is working to educate the public on Urban Entitlement funds, which are meant to “fund housing and community development activities” throughout the area.

In a series of meetings over the coming months, Charleston County plans to “increase awareness of the availability of Urban Entitlement funds, educate the community on previously funded Urban Entitlement programs, and listen to citizen’s comments regarding program activities.”

Urban Entitlement Grants include the Community Development Block Grant Program, Community Housing Development Organization, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant.

The meetings are set to take place at the following times and locations: