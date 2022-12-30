CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County inmate has died at a local hospital just days after they were found unresponsive in a cell suffering from a medical emergency.

Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they found a man who appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell.

Officials said the deputies declared a medical emergency and he was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) via EMS for immediate treatment.

The inmate died at the hospital on Thursday.

“Per protocol, the Office of Professional Standards at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating but they said there is no evidence of foul play.

The man has been housed at the detention center since August on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will provide the name of the deceased inmate when appropriate.