CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The death of an inmate who was housed at the Charleston County Detention Center has been deemed a homicide.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal released Monday the cause and manner of death for 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown.

Brown was taken from the detention center to the Medical University of South Carolina on December 21, 2022, and died just days later on December 29.

Coroner O’Neal said the cause of death was E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure due to gross medical neglect. The death was ruled a homicide.

A lawsuit that was filed earlier this month by Brown’s family said he died after being deprived of medications and left to live in squalor.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released the following statement regarding the coroner’s ruling:

“Based on the time the coroner dedicated to this case, her ruling on Mr. Brown’s death did not surprise me. SLED is investigating the possible criminal aspect of the case, and the Sheriff’s Office has been cooperating. Meanwhile, our own internal investigation remains under way. I have full confidence in my Detention staff that concerns over Mr. Brown’s medical treatment and his needs were documented and referrals were made.

We are continuing to work with the county through the procurement process to find a different health care provider.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency is investigating Brown’s death.