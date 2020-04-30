Charleston County introduces mobile COVID-19 testing program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) will begin a mobile COVID-19 testing program on May 4.
The mobile units will move to different locations throughout the lowcountry from May 4 through May 20 in an effort to increase testing capacity in underserved communities.
Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should request a screening on the FHCN website, or call 1-800-365-7410.
Testing sites will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature both walk-up and drive-thru stations. Patients are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at the sites.
According to Charleston County, all SC insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing, and no co-pays or deductibles are being charged. However, “all patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.”
The mobile testing site schedule is as follows:
- May 4: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405
- May 5: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405
- May 6: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood, SC 29449
- May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438
- May 8: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403
- May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Rd., Charleston, SC 29412
- May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC 29455
- May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
- May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr., North Charleston 29405
- May 15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston 29418
- May 18: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29405
- May 19: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29406
- May 20: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston SC 29405