Charleston County introduces mobile COVID-19 testing program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) will begin a mobile COVID-19 testing program on May 4.

The mobile units will move to different locations throughout the lowcountry from May 4 through May 20 in an effort to increase testing capacity in underserved communities.

Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should request a screening on the FHCN website, or call 1-800-365-7410.

Testing sites will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature both walk-up and drive-thru stations. Patients are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at the sites.

According to Charleston County, all SC insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing, and no co-pays or deductibles are being charged. However, “all patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.”

The mobile testing site schedule is as follows: