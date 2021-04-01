Charleston County investing millions to expand EMS jobs, equipment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County council unanimously approved $2.8 million to hire 44 full-time Emergency Medical Services workers, make repairs and purchase new equipment.

This decision comes after the continued growth in Charleston County over the last decade. County leaders say the amount of 9-1-1 calls has increased by 30% in that time.

“Our population is growing. And with that growth comes more demands for equipment and people to run that equipment,” says Councilmember Anna Johnson.

That money will not only hire 44 new employees to increase coverage, 2 ambulances will be refurbished and 4 new vehicles will be purchased.

“We all realize that we have a problem and we need to fix this,” says a councilmember during Thursday’s meeting.

This isn’t the first time Charleston County Council has voted to expand services for emergency responders. On Thursday they unveiled a brand new mobile command unit called the Unified Command Center that will act as a hub for first responders from different agencies to collaborate.

“This enhances what we don’t have right now. The prior command center that we had was outdated, it had a lot of issues internally, mechanical-wise. So, this right here is a huge upgrade and is a big plus for public safety,” says Eric Watson, Deputy County Administrator for Public Safety.

The unit cost the county about $1.4 million in total. It is about 48-feet long and the size of a double-wide trailer. Officials say it can fit about a dozen people with up to four 9-1-1 operators and 2 supervisors.

The Unified Command Center will be used for 2 main purposes: 1.) To help coordinate law enforcement at big events and 2.) Quickly get to large emergency situations.

That said, Watson believes one of the ways they will utilize the unit is for community education.

“We can take it to all the schools in Charleston County. It will allow the kids to walk in and tour and take pictures. So it’s a great tool to have,” he says.

Charleston County officials say it will likely take months until the equipment will arrive because of the Pandemic.