Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center debuts new uniforms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Juveniles at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center will no longer be wearing their traditional striped uniforms.



Via CCSO

Instead, juveniles will wear khaki pants and polo shirts — green shirts for boys and blue shirts for girls.

Under their polos, juveniles will wear t-shirts that have inspirational words printed across the front.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that the new uniforms add “comfort and [are] intended to be more conducive for rehabilitation and personal development.”