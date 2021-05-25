Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center debuts new uniforms

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via CCSO

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Juveniles at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center will no longer be wearing their traditional striped uniforms.

Via CCSO

Instead, juveniles will wear khaki pants and polo shirts — green shirts for boys and blue shirts for girls.

Under their polos, juveniles will wear t-shirts that have inspirational words printed across the front.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that the new uniforms add “comfort and [are] intended to be more conducive for rehabilitation and personal development.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!