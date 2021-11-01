Charleston County K9 Bostic retires

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 10-year-old K9 Bostic of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is getting ready to retire.

According to CCSO, the german shepherd recovered more than $400K in cash and over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana during his career at CCSO. K9 Bostic also found 41 kilos of cocaine in a tractor-trailer.

He has since developed some hip problems which led to his retirement from the force.

CCSO says that K9 Bostic is spending quality time at home with his handler, narcotics Detective James White.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES