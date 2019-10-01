Charleston County launches housing court program to help residents facing eviction

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Magistrate Court is gearing up to hold its first Housing Court this week.

The pilot program, which launches Wednesday, aims to provide legal services to tenants in Charleston County facing eviction from local housing.

It is the first housing court in the state of South Carolina.

The North Area 1 Magistrate Court will conduct eviction hearings on Wednesday mornings each week, and a pro bono attorney will be present to represent indigent tenants who qualify for pro bono services based on their income.

The goal is to provide all parties involved with the opportunity to resolve issues without an eviction.

“During an eviction, a landlord loses a tenant and a family loses a home,” said West Ashley Magistrate Ellen Steinberg in a press release. “The Housing Court will be a chance to get all parties in the same room, with a legal representative, and hopefully arrive at a positive outcome.”

The initial Housing Court session will take place from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at the North Area 1 Magistrate Court located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.

Once the Housing Court is established at the North Area 1 Magistrate Court, it will be rolled out to the North Area 3 and West Ashley Magistrate Courts at a later date.