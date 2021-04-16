Charleston County launching mortgage/utility assistance program for homeowners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday will launch a Mortgage/Utility Assistance Program to help homeowners living in the county.

The program has approximately $175,000 in federal funding available for distribution.

Many residents have experienced income losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program hopes to offset those losses by providing up to six months worth of consecutive emergency mortgage/utility assistance directly to the mortgage holder/utility company.

Homeowners must prove that they are experiencing a financial hardship related to COVID-19, and that the homeowner’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the area median income.

A full list of required documents is available at this link or by calling (843) 202-6978.

Notably, City of Charleston residents are not eligible for the program.

