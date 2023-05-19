CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Charleston County are discussing ways to preserve existing affordable housing in the area. They are expected to present plans and how they will implement them During a Special Housing Committee Meeting set for Friday afternoon.

County officials say the “Housing Our Future” plan could play a key role in helping with the ongoing affordable housing problem they’ve witnessed across the community.

Charleston County Council has set aside $20 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that would be used for affordable housing.

The two plans focus on affordability, population growth, job market expansion, and racial disparities.

Leaders say one of the challenges they are facing in terms of affordable housing is finding vacant land.

County Council met earlier this month and talked about the need to have another meeting to review the Housing Our Future plan.

“There’s a lot to talk about with that plan and the idea of having a workshop, as a council, to discuss and hear from staff and the various options has come up … I’d like to ask staff to go ahead and set a date in the next couple of weeks so we can meet on that,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt when proposing the meeting.

Friday’s meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building in North Charleston.