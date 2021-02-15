Charleston County leading the state by nearly 40k vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new online dashboard from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows Charleston County administering more vaccine doses than any other county in the state.

This data shows Charleston County has administered 124,914 vaccinations as of Monday. The next closest county is Greenville with 88,633 doses.

At the same time, there are multiple counties on the map that are lagging behind. DHEC officials say they will be using this data to keep a close eye on which areas in the state need more assistance.

Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Ken Perry has been a part of the vaccine rollout efforts since the very beginning. He says while Lowcountry doctors are proud of the county’s efforts, at the end of the day, it’s not a competition.

“The Lowcountry, Charleston County and the tri-county area have really just come together as a community on this,” says Perry.

The online dashboard was designed to help the state see the “big picture” of vaccine administration. It breaks down the most current data by age, gender, race, ethnicity and county where the dose was received.

According to DHEC, there are a few things to note about this dashboard:

Age, sex, race & ethnicity based on recipient’s demographics at the time of Dose 1.

“Total People Vaccinated in South Carolina” is defined as any individual who received 1 or 2 doses within the state of South Carolina. Any discrepancy between this total and “People with at least 1 Vaccine Dose” is due to individuals receiving 1 dose in South Carolina and one dose in a different state.

All counts are for doses administered/individuals vaccinated are based on administrator location. Therefore, some counts include individuals who receive the vaccine within the state of South Carolina

Dr. Perry says while all vaccine providers have faced a great deal of challenges during this rollout, he is not surprised to see that Charleston County has topped the charts.

“This is a very laborious process. I really think that the entire Lowcountry area deserves a lot of credit that we’re able to take this unknown and still get it out to the people and patients,” says Perry.

According to DHEC, the more vaccinations given out, the more categories of information will be added to the dashboard. If you’d like to check out the full dashboard, click here.