CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Select branches of the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will offer free at-home COVID-19 tests beginning Monday, April 11.

Through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the rapid tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Kits are limited to one per person.

Patrons 18 years and older can visit one of the following branches during business hours to pick up a kit:

• Baxter-Patrick James Island – 1858 South Grimball Road (843) 795-6679

• Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews – 1735 N. Woodmere Drive (843) 766-2546

• John L. Dart – 1067 King Street (843) 722-7550

• John’s Island – 3531 Maybank Highway (843) 559-1945

• McClellanville – 222 Baker Street (843) 887-3699

• Otranto Road – 2261 Otranto Road (843) 572-4094

• St. Paul’s Hollywood – 5130 Highway 165 (843) 889-3300

Contact individual branches to inquire about kit availability.