CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system is seeking public input on potential programs/events/amenities at a new branch.

The Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently under construction. CCPL is trying to determine what types of programs the library should offer, and what types of items should be included in the library’s creative studio.

CCPL says that programs should meet one or more of the following goals:

• Provides opportunities for continuing education and lifelong learning

• Foster literacy, workforce development, educational success and community

engagement

• Serve our community’s diversity through engaging entertainment, enrichment

and opportunities to encounter new ideas and learn new skills

• Offers a dynamic exchange of information

• Facilitates wide-ranging discussions and supports civic dialogue

• Fosters community networks and introduces residents

• Allows exploration of ideas in a safe environment

• Enhances the library’s role as a community resource

• Introduces patrons and non-users to library resources, services or programs

• Builds stronger communities

• Expands the visibility of the library

The creative area will provide tools such as crafting supplies, sewing machines, and 3D printers. Library members will be able to use the space for their own projects and attend instructional sessions on how to use some of the provided materials.

CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig explained that “libraries are a place for the community, by the community.” Including the community in the planning of the library is an important part of fostering a lasting relationship.

The meeting is being held Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Resource Center.