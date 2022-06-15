CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has hired a registered nurse to serve as a resource for the community.
Nurse Hannah Noel-Bouchard will visit different CCPL branches throughout the summer and is available to help members with a variety of health-related questions.
Nurse Noel-Bouchard can help check blood pressure, set up blood-pressure monitoring programs, and provide education on common ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. She will also hold a variety of trainings and workshops.
Unless otherwise noted, Nurse Noel-Bouchard will be at the following libraries:
- June 13 – Folly Beach from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- June 23/24 – Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island
- June 27/28 – Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews
- August 2/3 – Wando Mount Pleasant
- August 4/5 – Otranto Road
- August 9/10 – John L. Dart
- August 11/12 – John’s Island
- August 15/16 – Baxter- Patrick James Island
- August 18/19 – Main Library
- August 22/23 – McClellanville
- August 24/25 – Dorchester Road
- August 26/27 – Edisto Island
- August 29/30 – Mount Pleasant
- August 31/September 1 – Bees Ferry West Ashley
- September 6/7 – St. Pauls Hollywood