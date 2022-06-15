CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has hired a registered nurse to serve as a resource for the community.

Nurse Hannah Noel-Bouchard will visit different CCPL branches throughout the summer and is available to help members with a variety of health-related questions.

Nurse Noel-Bouchard can help check blood pressure, set up blood-pressure monitoring programs, and provide education on common ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. She will also hold a variety of trainings and workshops.

Unless otherwise noted, Nurse Noel-Bouchard will be at the following libraries: