Charleston County man arrested for child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Charleston County man Daniel Perez, 25, on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children which led to Perez.

Investigators said that Perez distributed and possessed child pornography.

He was arrested on Wednesday, November 6.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

He is charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.