Charleston County names new Emergency Management Department Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government on Tuesday announced a new director for the Emergency Management Department.

Joe Coates, who has served as the interim director since July of 2021, will be permanently taking over the position. He has worked with Charleston County since 2008.

Coates graduated from the American Military University with a degree in emergency and disaster management. He has worked as the Secretary for the Disaster Recovery Network, Incident Commander for Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, and a coordinator with the Sheriff’s Rural Search and Rescue Team.

In his position, Coates will be in charge of “the county’s all-hazards emergency management program by developing preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation planning.” He will oversee Charleston’s Emergency Preparedness Division, Hazardous Materials Division, Marine Incident Response Team, and Volunteer Rescue Squad.